IPL 2022 Match 18 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 10th April 2022 11:42 am IST
Pune: Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians, during match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after running out N. Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians, during match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

