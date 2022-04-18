IPL 2022 Match 30 – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 19th April 2022 12:11 am IST
Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals appeals for the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his hat-trick during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Ravichandran Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders being bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Aaron Finch of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates after scoring a half century, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Prasidh Krishna of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shivam Mavi of Kolkata Knight Riders takes the catch of Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

