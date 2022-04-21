IPL 2022 Match 33 – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 22nd April 2022 12:15 am IST
Mumbai: Robin Uthappa of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during match 33 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Superkings, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Ambati Rayudu of the Chennai Superkings and Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians during match 33 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Superkings, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Ambati Rayudu of the Chennai Superkings plays a shot during match 33 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Superkings, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of the Chennai Superkings during match 33 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Superkings, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: MS Dhoni of the Chennai Superkings during match 33 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Superkings, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

