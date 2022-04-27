IPL 2022 Match 39 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 27th April 2022 10:55 pm IST
Pune: Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after scoring a fifty during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Wanindu Hasaranga and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore walks back to the pavilion after getting out during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore dives as he takes a run during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Shahbaz Ahamad of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals misses a chance to run out Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)

