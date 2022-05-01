IPL 2022 Match 43 – Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2022 Match 43 - Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai: Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore bats during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after scoring a half century, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore run between the wickets, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after scoring a half century, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore lifts his bat to celebrate his half-century during the 43rd T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: David Miller and Rahul Tewatia of Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: David Miller and Rahul Tewatia of Gujarat Titans celebrate after winning their Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

