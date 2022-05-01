IPL 2022 Match 46 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 1st May 2022 11:50 pm IST
Pune: Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Mukesh Choudhary of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Sunrisers Hyderabad, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Kane Williamson, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot duri(PTI05_01_2022_000265B)ng the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

