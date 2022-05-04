IPL 2022 Match 49 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

Pune: Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates with teammates, the wicket of Robin Uthappa of Chennai Super Kings during the 49th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings, at MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Royal Challengers Bangalore players greet each other celebrating their win against the Chennai Super Kings during the 49th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), at MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore reacts after taking the catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings during the 49th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings, at MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during the 49th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings, at MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Devon Conway of Chennai Super Kings raises his bat to celebrate his half-century during the 49th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings, at MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings during the 49th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings, at MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Shahbaz Ahmed and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings during the 49th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings, at MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during the 49th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings, at MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)(PTI05_04_2022_000226B)
Pune: Maheesh Theekshana of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the 49th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings, at MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

