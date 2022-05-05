IPL 2022 Match 50 – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 6th May 2022 12:16 am IST
Mumbai: Delhi Capitals players celebrate as Kane Williamson, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 50th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Nicholas Pooran of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during the 50th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Syed Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 50th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits a four during the 50th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Hyderabad attempts a catch during the 50th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the 50th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals bowled out by Shreyas Gopal of the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 50th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

