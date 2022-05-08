IPL 2022 Match 54 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad players greet each other after the end of their Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rahul Tripathi of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rahul Tripathi of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rahul Tripathi of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates after scoring a half century, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rahul Tripathi of Sunrisers Hyderabad raises his bat after scoring a half century, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Sunrisers Hyderabad, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

