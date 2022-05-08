IPL 2022 Match 55 – Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 8th May 2022 11:52 pm IST
Mumbai: Mukesh Choudhary of Chennai Super Kings celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Shardul Thakur of Delhi Capitals, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings celebrates with teammate Ambati Rayudu after the wicket of Mitchell Marsh of Delhi Capitals, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Mitchell Marsh of Delhi Capitals bats during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Mitchell Marsh of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: David Warner of Delhi Capitals bats during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Mitchell Marsh of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

