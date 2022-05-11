IPL 2022 Match 57 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 11th May 2022 11:46 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 57 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
Pune: Gujarat Titans players celebrate the wicket of Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans players greet each other after their Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Gujarat Titans won the match by 62 runs. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore of Gujarat Titans celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Deepak Hooda of Lucknow Super Giants, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

