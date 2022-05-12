IPL 2022 Match 59 – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 12th May 2022 11:17 pm IST
Mumbai: Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians celebrates with teammates, the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings during the 59th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Mukesh Choudhary of Chennai Super Kings celebrates with a teammate, the wicket of Tristan Stubbs of Mumbai Indians during the 59th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings with teammate Dwayne Bravo during the 59th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Riley Meredith of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings during the 59th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Riley Meredith of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube of Chennai Super Kings during the 59th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Ambati Rayudu of the Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during the 59th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

