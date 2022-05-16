IPL 2022 Match 62 – Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 16th May 2022 9:27 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 62 - Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
Mumbai: Matheesha Pathirana of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans raises his bat after scoring a half century, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller of Gujarat Titans after the end of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Gujarat Titans won the match by 7 wickets. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Matheesha Pathirana of Chennai Super Kings appeals during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans bats during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button