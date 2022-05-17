IPL 2022 Match 64 – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Mumbai: Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan of Delhi Capitals during the 64th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings plays a shot during the 64th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrates with teammates, the wicket of Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings during the 64th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings plays a shot during the 64th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Mitchell Marsh of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the 64th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

