Published: 18th May 2022 12:19 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 65 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai: Tim David of Mumbai Indians hits a boundary during the 65th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Tim David of Mumbai Indians hits a four during the 65th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians reacts after getting out during the 65th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Nicholas Pooran of the Sunrisers Hyderabad hits a four during the 65th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Umran Malik of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates with teammates, the wicket of Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians during the 65th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

