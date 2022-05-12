IPL 2022: MI captain Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to field first against CSK

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss against Chennai Super Kings and chose to field first here at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Super Kings sit at the ninth position in the points tally, having registered three wins in their last five games. Their last match saw them register a 91-run win over Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, MI, though out of the tournament, will look forward to playing a spoilsport for CSK and for the other teams by playing some fearless cricket during their last three games of the campaign. They have two wins in their last five games. In their last game, the side registered a 52-run loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Tristan Stubbs, who came as a replacement for pacer Tymal Mills will make his debut for MI today, replacing Kieron Pollard. Hritik Shokeen will also come in replacing Murugan Ashwin.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said, “We will field first. It’s the nature of the ground, and what suits our team. Nothing has worked for us this season. Keep an eye on the future, Pollard is out and Stubbs is in. Shokeen comes in for Ashwin. He was the one who came up to us and he was ready for it. We want to try out a few players, got to see what they have to offer. Looks a good track, hope it plays well throughout the 40 overs. It’s brilliant to play against Chennai, it’s always like that. We need to try and win the game.”

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said, “It has worked for us, batting first. We are playing with the same team. Someone like a Jaddu, he is one of those who helps us try out combinations. It’s tough to replace him, don’t think anyone can field better, no replacement in that aspect.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.