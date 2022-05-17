IPL 2022: MI win toss, to bowl first against SRH

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against SunRisers Hyderabad here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians are languishing at the bottom of the points table with three wins in 12 matches. They lost their previous match to Gujarat Titans by 36 runs. The five-time champions have made two changes: the spinners from the last game go out, Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav come in.

Kane Williamson led SunRisers Hyderabad have lost their previous five matches and will be looking to get back to winning ways. The 2016 champion SRH have made two changes as Priyam Garg comes in for Shashank and Fazal Farooqi comes in for Marco Jansen.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss: “We’re going to field first. Just want to try out some things, and it works when we have a score in front of us. We have two changes: the spinners from the last game go out, Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav come in. We want to look at certain players with an eye on next year. We want to have a look at them before making a decision for next year. It is important that the core group plays. We want to keep certain aspects of our Mumbai team. We have one more game after this, and we can try a few more guys in that game.”

SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson said at the toss: “We were going to a bat first. We need to look at the NRR as well. It does look like a dry wicket and putting runs on the board would be good. Two changes: Priyam Garg comes in for Shashank and Fazal Farooqi comes in for Marco Jansen. Just tactical changes, things are getting tight and we just need to adjust quickly. Nice opportunity for Priyam to play at the top of the order with Abhishek Sharma.”

Mumbai Indians: Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith and Mayank Markande

SunRisers Hyderabad: Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.