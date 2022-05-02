IPL 2022: ‘Not just pace, he has a good brain’, Rahul praises Mohsin’s bowling

Mumbai: After a close six-run win over Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Sunday praised Mohsin Khan for his sensational bowling effort, saying that the left-arm fast-bowler has pace and a good brain as well.

Brilliant half-centuries by K.L Rahul (77 off 51), Deepak Hooda (52 off 34) and a sensational bowling effort by left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan (4/16) led Lucknow to a six-run win over Delhi in the thrilling 45th match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium.

With this win, LSG jumped to second place on the points table with 14 points while DC are slotted in at the sixth spot with 8 points.

“He (Mohsin Khan) has been brilliant, played him in the nets for the first time a month ago… didn’t want to face him, seriously. He was sharp, he’s scary at times in the nets. It’s not just the pace, he has a good brain, has a bit of skill as well, has a great slower one and he knows when to use them,” said Rahul at the post-match presentation.

The LSG skipper also mentioned that the pacer is a confident guy and very eager to learn.

“Eager to learn, eager to play, obviously he’s been around with the teams for the last 2-3 years, he hasn’t got a chance, he was very eager to play and he’s been a confident guy. Even under pressure, he’s bowled some really big overs for us and he’s performed for us. Hopefully, he can learn, get better, get confident and keep doing the job for us,” he said.

During their batting, Rahul and Hooda stitched a superb partnership of 95 runs for the second wicket in just 61 balls. As a result, Rahul also praised Hooda for playing smart cricket under pressure throughout the season.

“He (Hooda) has been batting well, he’s batted well throughout the season. He started off really well. Even when the team is under pressure, he’s really played smart cricket. It’s not just about going there and hitting fours and sixes, he’s been smart, he’s read the situation really well,” he said.

“Really a hard-working guy, I’ve seen him for the last 3-4 years in the previous franchise as well. Really happy that he’s getting those runs for the team when the team needs it. He’s putting his hand up, taking the responsibility and doing the job for the team,” he added.

When asked about the playoffs, the LSG captain said that he is not thinking about that at this point of the tournament.

“Really not thinking about that (playoffs), we’ve played some good cricket. Happy with the way we are doing the right things, just gives us confidence and we need to come out every game and give it our 100%, that’s what we are trying to do,” said Rahul.