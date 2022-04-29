IPL 2022: PBKS win toss, opt to field against LSG

Pune: Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants, here at MCA Stadium, on Friday.

For Lucknow, Avesh Khan replaced Manish Pandey in the Playing XI while Punjab went in with their same line-up.

Speaking at the toss, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said, “We are going to bowl first. We’d like to know what total to chase. No changes to our line-up. There is very less dew here. The guys are quite flexible. It’s going to be a terrific challenge.”

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul said, “When dew is not around, it’s quite an even game. I have played here before, we’ll have to bat smartly. Manish misses out, Avesh Khan comes in. It’s a high boundary-scoring ground, good to have an extra bowling option. It’ll be a good opportunity for Jason to bat at seven. Another opportunity for us to get two points.”

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.