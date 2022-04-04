IPL 2022: SRH skipper Williamson wins toss, opts to field against LSG

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Mumbai on Monday.

This clash marks the arrival of Jason Holder, who is with Lucknow Super Giants in this year’s IPL. He was earlier a part of the SRH squad.

Williamson said they took into account the field conditions while deciding to bowl first.

“We are gonna have a bowl. We did take the conditions into account. We have seen similarities in number of the early matches and trying to get something from the surface first up and maybe some dew later on. We are playing the same team. It’s good (elbow injury) and nice to be out here playing, looking forward to the game today,” he said.

LSG skipper KL Rahul said they too wanted to bowl first.

“We wanted to bowl first as well, that has been the trend. We have one change. Holder comes in for Chameera. With the new ball, you always try and hit that good area, really assess what the pace is on that particular wicket and we obviously do a bit of homework before the game and it all comes down to the execution,” he said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.