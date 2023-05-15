IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans players celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abdul Samad during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 15, 2023. (PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Aiden Markram plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 15, 2023. (PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill being congratulated by teammate Dasun Shanaka after his century during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 15, 2023. (PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans batter David Miller plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 15, 2023. (PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans player Noor Ahmad gets injured during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)