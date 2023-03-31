IPL 2023 Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Press Trust of India | Posted by Mansoor Hameed | Published: 1st April 2023 2:07 am IST
IPL 2023 Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans bowler Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans batter Rahul Tewatia at the end of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 31, 2023. Gujarat won the match by 5 wickets. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans batter Vijay Shankar plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings bowler Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Gujarat Titans batter Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

