IPL 2023 Match 14: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad batters Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Aiden Markram plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) Hyderabad: Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)