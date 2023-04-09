IPL 2023 Match 14: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2023 1:38 am IST
Hyderabad: Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Harry Brook during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad batters Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Aiden Markram plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)

