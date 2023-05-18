IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 19th May 2023 12:55 am IST
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore batters Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli being congratulated by teammate Faf du Plessis after his century during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
