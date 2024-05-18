Slow Over-rate Penalty: Hardik suspended for one match, fined Rs 30L

“The rest of the members of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs.12 lakh or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.”

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 18th May 2024 9:54 am IST
BCCI takes stern action against erring players but why was Hardik Pandya spared?
Hardik Pandya

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 30 lakh and suspended from his team’s opening match of the next edition of IPL for slow over-rate offence for the third time in the competition.

With Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2024 campaign ending on Friday after their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants, Pandya’s suspension will only come into effect during team’s opening game next season.

“Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 17,” a media release stated.

“As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 30 lakh and banned from playing the team’s next match,” it further stated.

All other members of the team including ‘Impact Player’ Rohit Sharma have been fined 50 percent or Rs 12 lakh of their respective match fees, whichever is lower.

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 12 lakh or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” it stated.

There is no fixed rule but usually the team management pays the fine on behalf of its players. The players hardly lose anything financially.

