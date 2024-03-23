IPL 2024: Know how much AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam and others charged

Mumbai: The grand opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 was nothing short of spectacular. Held in Chennai, this cricketing extravaganza brought together some of the biggest names in Bollywood and the music industry. The stage came alive with mesmerizing performances from renowned singers, creating an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Top Singers Perform At IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

The legendary AR Rahman took the stage by storm with his soulful performance. He began with his iconic track Maa Tujhe Salaam, captivating the audience with his magical voice. But that wasn’t all—AR Rahman collaborated with Sonu Nigam for a heartwarming rendition of Satrangi Re from the film Dil Se. The duo’s chemistry left everyone spellbound.

Neeti Mohan dazzled the crowd with her rendition of the iconic Rahman song Barso Re. Her mesmerizing voice resonated through the stadium, leaving fans in awe. But that wasn’t all—AR Rahman himself took the stage, accompanied by his talented son, AR Ameen, for a breathtaking musical collaboration.

Artists Fee

Now, let’s delve into the financial aspect. Here’s how much these musical maestros charge for their performances (Below figures are as per multiple reports online).

1. AR Rahman

For crafting music for a film, Rahman reportedly charges between Rs 8 to 10 crores. His fee for a one-hour concert is substantial, ranging from Rs 1 to 2 crores.

2. Sonu Nigam

The versatile Sonu Nigam, known for electrifying live performances, commands a similar fee of Rs 80 lakhs to 1 crore for event performance.

3. Mohit Chauhan

This soulful singer charges around Rs 22 to 30 lakhs per concert or to perform at any event.

4. Neeti Mohan

This beautiful singer charges around Rs. 18 to 20 lakhs for performance.