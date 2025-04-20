IPL 2025: Rohit, Suryakumar sizzle as MI beat CSK by 9 wickets

Mumbai: Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav struck fluent half-centuries as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Chasing 177, Rohit (76 not out off 45 balls) and Suryakumar (68 not out off 30) shared an unbeaten 114-run stand for the second wicket to take MI home with ease.

Ravindra Jadeja (1/18) was the lone wicket-taker for CSK.

Earlier, Shivam Dube and Jadeja cracked half-centuries and shared a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings made 176 for 5.

But CSK, who appeared to be buckling under pressure, were rescued by Jadeja and Dube, whose fourth-wicket stand gave them a strong footing in the second half of the innings.

The limelight, however, was hogged by the young Mhatre who hit the second ball he faced past the non-striker for a four. He flicked the third delivery for a six over deep mid-wicket and pulled the fourth powerfully into the stands for another maximum off Ashwani Kumar.

The show ended in the seventh over when Deepak Chahar dug in a leg-cutter. Mhatre went hard at it but ended up giving a regulation catch to Mitchell Santner at long-on.

Santner had a tidy start and could’ve struck in his first over but MI decided against taking a review when the left-arm spinner pinned Shaik Rasheed (19) in front of the wickets, even as replays showed the ball would have hit the leg-stump.

But it was Santner who brought an end to Rasheed’s innings, getting the batter stumped with one that beat him in the air and turned away.

Mumbai soon summoned last game’s hero, off-spinner Will Jacks, who delivered a tight opening over without any wicket, forcing the hosts to revert to attacking the pacers.

MI had done well until the 13th over with CSK crawling to 92 for three, but Dube took charge thereafter. After smacking Hardik Pandya for a six over midwicket, Dube smashed Trent Boult (0/43) for a four and a six over fine leg to collect 15 runs off his third over even as the MI pacer erred with his line and length.

But it was Ashwani Kumar who bore the brunt of CSK’s counterpunch in the 16th over, with Dube and Jadeja smacking the left-armer for 24 runs, including three sixes and a four.

Dube perished against Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) in the following over but not before completing an important half-century off 32 balls, having put on 79 runs for the fourth wicket to give direction to CSK’s otherwise faltering innings.

Jadeja brought up his maiden fifty in the final over with a six off Boult.