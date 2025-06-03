Hyderabad: Tonight’s IPL final is more than just a cricket match — it’s a shot at history. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), two of the most passionate teams in IPL, are facing off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST.

What’s special? Neither team has ever won the IPL title in 18 years! RCB has been runners-up three times (2009, 2011, 2016), while PBKS came close once in 2014. But tonight, one of them will finally lift the trophy and break the long wait.

IPL 2025 Winner Prize Money

There’s more than just a trophy at stake. The winner takes home Rs. 20 crore, while the runner-up gets Rs. 13 crore. Teams finishing 3rd and 4th also get Rs. 7 crore and Rs. 6.5 crore respectively. That’s a total of Rs. 46.5 crore in team rewards alone!

Just to compare — back in 2008, the first-ever winners Rajasthan Royals got only Rs. 4.8 crore, and the runners-up Chennai Super Kings took Rs. 2.4 crore. The IPL has grown big time since then!

Players can also win extra rewards:

Orange & Purple Cap: Rs. 15 lakh each

Emerging Player & MVP: Rs. 20 lakh each

Game Changer & Most Sixes: Rs.12 lakh

Man of the Match: Rs. 1 lakh (per match)

In total, over Rs. 54 crore will be handed out tonight.

Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

There’s a chance of rain tonight, just like the disrupted Qualifier 2. But fans are hoping the weather stays clear for what could be the most emotional final ever.

So, who are you supporting — Kohli’s RCB or Iyer’s PBKS? One thing’s for sure — tonight, dreams will come true.