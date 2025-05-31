Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made it to the IPL 2025 final after a strong 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur. RCB captain Rajat Patidar chose to bowl first, and it worked perfectly. The bowlers bowled out PBKS for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆. 🏆



Through grit, grind, and some glorious cricket, we’re into the big one! pic.twitter.com/HkidnNOJIY — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 29, 2025

RCB’s History in IPL Playoffs

RCB has reached the IPL playoffs 10 times. They reached the final before in 2009, 2011, and 2016 but never won the trophy. Now in 2025, fans hope the team can finally become champions. RCB has now won 6 out of 16 playoff matches.

RCB 2025 Players and Their Net Worth

The RCB team is full of talented and rich players. Here’s their estimated net worth:

Virat Kohli – Rs. 1,050 Crore

Phil Salt – Rs. 24.80 Crore

Mayank Agarwal – Rs. 80 Crore

Rajat Patidar – Rs. 17 Crore

Tim David – Rs. 42 Crore

Jitesh Sharma – Rs. 13-14 Crore

Romario Shepherd – Rs. 25 Crore

Krunal Pandya – Rs. 75 Crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Rs. 75 Crore

Yash Dayal – Rs. 7 Crore

Josh Hazlewood – Rs. 90 Crore

Nuwan Thushara – Rs. 6 Crore

Suyash Sharma – Rs. 5 Crore

RCB fans are now full of hope—can this be the year RCB finally wins the IPL trophy?