RCB has reached the IPL playoffs 10 times, they reached the final before in 2009, 2011, and 2016 but never won the trophy

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made it to the IPL 2025 final after a strong 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur. RCB captain Rajat Patidar chose to bowl first, and it worked perfectly. The bowlers bowled out PBKS for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs.

RCB’s History in IPL Playoffs

RCB has reached the IPL playoffs 10 times. They reached the final before in 2009, 2011, and 2016 but never won the trophy. Now in 2025, fans hope the team can finally become champions. RCB has now won 6 out of 16 playoff matches.

RCB 2025 Players and Their Net Worth

The RCB team is full of talented and rich players. Here’s their estimated net worth:

  • Virat Kohli – Rs. 1,050 Crore
  • Phil Salt – Rs. 24.80 Crore
  • Mayank Agarwal – Rs. 80 Crore
  • Rajat Patidar – Rs. 17 Crore
  • Tim David – Rs. 42 Crore
  • Jitesh Sharma – Rs. 13-14 Crore
  • Romario Shepherd – Rs. 25 Crore
  • Krunal Pandya – Rs. 75 Crore
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Rs. 75 Crore
  • Yash Dayal – Rs. 7 Crore
  • Josh Hazlewood – Rs. 90 Crore
  • Nuwan Thushara – Rs. 6 Crore
  • Suyash Sharma – Rs. 5 Crore

RCB fans are now full of hope—can this be the year RCB finally wins the IPL trophy?

