IPL 2025: How to book Sunrisers Hyderabad match tickets & prices

Hyderabad: The IPL 2025 season is about to begin, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play their first home match on March 23 against Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. With SRH’s explosive batting last year, fans are excited to watch them play live. Here’s everything you need to know about buying tickets.

How to Buy SRH IPL 2025 Tickets?

Online Booking

Tickets for SRH home matches will be available online on District.in by Zomato. You can also access the ticket page through the official SRH website.

Offline Booking

There is no official update about offline ticket sales. If SRH announces any offline options, we will update the details.

When Will Tickets Be Available?

Tickets for the first two home games—SRH vs Rajasthan Royals (March 23) and SRH vs Lucknow Super Giants (March 27) is already LIVE.

SRH IPL 2025 Ticket Prices

Ticket prices start at Rs. 750 and go up to Rs. 30,000, depending on the seating stand. Early-bird tickets may sell out fast, so book early!

Special Offer for Fans

If you buy two tickets for the first two home matches, you will get a free SRH fan jersey.

SRH IPL 2025 Home Matches Schedule

March 23 (Sunday): SRH vs RR – 3:30 PM IST

SRH vs RR – 3:30 PM IST March 27 (Thursday): SRH vs LSG – 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs LSG – 7:30 PM IST April 6 (Sunday): SRH vs GT – 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs GT – 7:30 PM IST April 12 (Saturday): SRH vs PBKS – 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs PBKS – 7:30 PM IST April 23 (Wednesday): SRH vs MI – 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs MI – 7:30 PM IST May 5 (Monday): SRH vs DC – 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs DC – 7:30 PM IST May 10 (Saturday): SRH vs KKR – 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs KKR – 7:30 PM IST May 20 (Tuesday): Qualifier 1 (1st vs 2nd) – 7:30 PM IST

(1st vs 2nd) – 7:30 PM IST May 21 (Wednesday): Eliminator (3rd vs 4th) – 7:30 PM IST

Exciting Season Ahead for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad had an amazing IPL 2024 season, reaching the finals. With top players like Pat Cummins, Ishan Kishan, and Mohammed Shami, SRH is aiming for their second IPL title.

SRH will host nine matches, including two playoff games. Grab your tickets early and enjoy live cricket action at Uppal Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates!