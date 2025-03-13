IPL 2025: How to book Sunrisers Hyderabad match tickets & prices

Hyderabad: The IPL 2025 season is about to begin, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play their first home match on March 23 against Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. With SRH’s explosive batting last year, fans are excited to watch them play live. Here’s everything you need to know about buying tickets.
How to Buy SRH IPL 2025 Tickets?
Online Booking
Tickets for SRH home matches will be available online on District.in by Zomato. You can also access the ticket page through the official SRH website.
Offline Booking
There is no official update about offline ticket sales. If SRH announces any offline options, we will update the details.
When Will Tickets Be Available?
Tickets for the first two home games—SRH vs Rajasthan Royals (March 23) and SRH vs Lucknow Super Giants (March 27) is already LIVE.
SRH IPL 2025 Ticket Prices
Ticket prices start at Rs. 750 and go up to Rs. 30,000, depending on the seating stand. Early-bird tickets may sell out fast, so book early!
Special Offer for Fans
If you buy two tickets for the first two home matches, you will get a free SRH fan jersey.
SRH IPL 2025 Home Matches Schedule
- March 23 (Sunday): SRH vs RR – 3:30 PM IST
- March 27 (Thursday): SRH vs LSG – 7:30 PM IST
- April 6 (Sunday): SRH vs GT – 7:30 PM IST
- April 12 (Saturday): SRH vs PBKS – 7:30 PM IST
- April 23 (Wednesday): SRH vs MI – 7:30 PM IST
- May 5 (Monday): SRH vs DC – 7:30 PM IST
- May 10 (Saturday): SRH vs KKR – 7:30 PM IST
- May 20 (Tuesday): Qualifier 1 (1st vs 2nd) – 7:30 PM IST
- May 21 (Wednesday): Eliminator (3rd vs 4th) – 7:30 PM IST
Exciting Season Ahead for SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad had an amazing IPL 2024 season, reaching the finals. With top players like Pat Cummins, Ishan Kishan, and Mohammed Shami, SRH is aiming for their second IPL title.
SRH will host nine matches, including two playoff games. Grab your tickets early and enjoy live cricket action at Uppal Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates!