IPL 2025: Hyderabad businessman under BCCI scanner for links to bookies

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a warning to stakeholders in the India Premier League (IPL) to be wary of a businessman from Hyderabad who allegedly has links with bookies.

The board issued an advisory after the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) raised concerns over the alleged links between a businesman who has tried to approach players in the IPL.

“The BCCI has cautioned the owners, players, coaches, support staff, and even commentators that a businessman with dubious credentials is actively seeking to trap individuals involved in the league,” read a report on Cricbuzz.com.

The ACSU has urged all IPL stakeholders to report any interactions with the businessman and also disclose any possible connections or engagements with him.

The individual’s modus operandi is said to lure unsuspecting targets with expensive gifts, including jewellery.

“The individual in question is reportedly attempting to get closer to the cricketers by masquerading as a fan,” the report explained.

The accused has allegedly been spotted at the team hotels and during the matches, trying to befriend players and staff inviting potential targets to private parties. There is also information about him offering gifts not only to team members but also to their families

One of the methods reportedly employed by him involves approaching family members of franchise owners, players, coaches, support staff, and even commentators.

There are also indications that he may have attempted to contact relatives living abroad, often through social media platforms.

Previously, the anti corruption unit had told the teams that advancing technology has increased their challenges and urged all involved in the league to be alert and sought cooperation.

The IPL was previously marred by a fixing scandal in the year 2013 and 2024. Last year, it was alleged that the toss between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was fixed.

When MI captain Hardik Pandya tossed the coin, match referee Pankaj Dharmane picked it up before the cameraman could capture the outcome. As the MI won the toss, netizens thought the toss was rigged.

However, that was not the only time concerns were raised regarding the toss. During a match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and MI social media users alleged that match referee Javagal Srinath picked up the coin before the cameran man could show the result.

The broadcasters, however, countered the accusation in the following matches, with the cameraman zooming in on every coin toss to dispel such accusations. However, social media users once again went on a rampage after the referee picked up the coin before the cameras could get a good look at it.

In 2013, following the sixth season of the IPL, three cricketers who represented Rajasthan Royals at the time were arrested by the Delhi police for reportedly showing gestures eluding to match fixing.

Among those arrested were former India bowler S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. Chennai Super Kings CEO at that time Gurunath Meiyappan had placed bets on the results of certain IPL games. A few days later, another suspect Bollywood actor Vindoo Dara Singh was arrested on the same allegation.

The BCCI initially appointed a probe panel to run the investigation and it gave clean chits to Srinivasan and he remained on his position.

Aditya Verma, the chief of the Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) turned out to be the frontman of the crusade against the BCCI.

The Supreme Court built a panel headed by Justice Mukul Mudgal. Then Srinivasan finally agreed to step down from his chair temporarily and the cricketers were suspended from playing cricket in India and abroad by the BCCI.