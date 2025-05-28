IPL 2025: LSG captain Pant penalised for slow over-rate offense

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

This was Pant’s third over-rate offense, the first and second were on April 5 and April 26, respectively, and he was fined Rs 30 lakh and other members of the playing XI were each fined either Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

“As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 30 Lakh,” the IPL statement read.

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” it added.

On Tuesday, Pant led from the front with a sensational century, but his unbeaten 118 off just 61 balls went in vain as LSG went down to RCB in their final IPL 2025 league game.

Put in to bat, Pant roared back into form to slam his second IPL hundred, while Mitchell Marsh smashed a 37-ball 67 to power LSG to 227/3.

Later, LSG bowlers picked up crucial wickets to reduce RCB to 123/4, before Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal stitched a match-winning 107-run partnership to help them chase down the target in 18.4 overs.

With six wins in 14 matches, LSG wrapped up their IPL 2025 campaign with 12 points. RCB, meanwhile, have qualified for Qualifier 1 with 19 points from the league phase.