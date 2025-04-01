IPL 2025: Punjab Kings elect to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow: Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

For Punjab, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson is making his debut for the franchise.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer said, “We are going to bowl first. It’s a new ground, new pitch, dew could be a factor as well and this being a red-soil pitch, we want to chase. The players have the freedom to express themselves. You have to play the situation, the important goal is to win. We try to keep things simple. We don’t know how the pitch is going to play but we have to adjust quickly. Lockie comes into the team.”

On the other hand, Lucknow are fielding the same 11 which won against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant said, “We wanted to bowl first but there are things which are not under our control so happy to bat first. There are a lot of people who have come to support us, we are definitely going to give our best. No changes for us.”

Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Substitutes: Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Impact Substitutes: Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh.