IPL 2025: RCB post 221/5 against Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah conceded just 29 runs in his four overs.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th April 2025 9:32 pm IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Mumbai: Brisk half-centuries by skipper Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a competitive 221 for five against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Monday.

Invited to bat first, Patidar led from the front with a scintillating 64 off 32 balls after star batter Kohli helped himself to a 42-ball 67 at the Wankhede Stadium. Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with a quick-fire 37 in 22 deliveries, as RCB toyed with the MI bowling attack.

Coming in to bat in the 15th over, Jitesh Sharma smashed 40 off 19 balls to help RCB end on a blazing note.

The returning Jasprit Bumrah was the best MI bowler as he conceded just 29 runs in his four overs.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 221/5 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 64, Virat Kohli 67, Devdutt Padikkal 37, Jitesh Sharma 40 not out; Hardik Pandya 2/45).

