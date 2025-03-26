IPL 2025: TGSRTC to run special buses to Uppal Stadium

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has introduced special bus services for cricket enthusiasts attending IPL matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

This initiative aims to facilitate convenient transportation for fans during match days, with nearly 60 buses set to operate from various parts of the city.

The special bus services will be available on key match days, including March 27, April 6, 12, 23, May 5, 10, 20, and 21. Buses will run between 6 pm and 11:30 pm, ensuring that fans can easily travel to and from the stadium.

This timing allows spectators to arrive well before the matches begin and return home safely after the games.

Buses will cover a wide range of routes from prominent locations across Hyderabad. Key areas serviced include Ghatkesar, Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Koti, Lakdikapul, Dilsukhnagar, Medchal, KPHB, Miyapur, JBS, ECIL, BHEL, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, and Mehdipatnam.

This extensive network aims to accommodate fans from different parts of the city and make their journey to the stadium seamless.

To ensure a smooth experience for cricket lovers, TGSRTC will deploy controllers and enforcement squads at Uppal Stadium.

These personnel will assist with the boarding and alighting processes for passengers. Additionally, buses will be available post-match to facilitate the return journey for spectators.