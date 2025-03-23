IPL 2025: Where to Watch SRH vs RR, Head-to-Head record

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in the second match of the Indian Premier League season 18 on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals will also be under new leadership with Riyan Parag having been named as the stand-in captain for the first three matches as full-time skipper Sanju Samson is still recovering from an injury.

Samson, though not cleared to wicketkeeper or field yet, can still play a part as a specialist batter.

As the SRH vs RR vs head-to-head record reads, the two teams have played each other 20 times in the IPL with the Royals winning nine against the Sunrisers’ 11.

When will SRH vs RR match take place?

The SRH vs RR match will take place on Sunday. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 3 PM IST.

Where will SRH vs RR match take place?

The SRH vs RR match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where will live broadcast for SRH vs RR match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for SRH vs RR match be available?

The SRH vs RR match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Singh Rathore.