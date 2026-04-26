IPL 2026: 986 runs in one day and 15 records rewritten

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League has become more than just a cricket tournament. It is a celebration that unites millions of fans across the country every summer. The 2026 IPL season has taken this excitement to unprecedented levels, with stadiums packed and viewers glued to their screens for every match.

Among all the thrilling encounters this season, April 25, 2026 will be remembered as the greatest day in IPL history. This Super Saturday rewrote the record books as cricket fans witnessed an extraordinary run fest across two matches. A staggering 986 runs were scored in a single day, with both games featuring successful chases of over 225 runs. The Orange Cap changed hands four times in just one evening, showcasing the fierce competition among the league’s top batsmen.

The Afternoon Spectacle in Delhi

The day began at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, where KL Rahul produced a batting masterclass. His unbeaten 152 off 67 balls powered Delhi Capitals to a massive 264 for 2. Nitish Rana supported brilliantly with 91 off 44 balls as the pair added 220 runs together.

However, Punjab Kings had other plans. Led by captain Shreyas Iyer’s calm 71 not out, they chased down the target with seven balls remaining. The match ended with 529 runs scored, setting the tone for what was to come.

The Evening Drama in Jaipur

As the sun set in Delhi, the action shifted to Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced his arrival with a breathtaking 36 ball century. His 12 sixes helped Rajasthan Royals post 228 for 6, the highest total ever at the venue.

Sunrisers Hyderabad responded with equal aggression. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan led the charge with a century partnership, guiding their team to victory with nine balls to spare. This match added 457 runs to the day’s tally.

Records Created on April 25, 2026

Overall Records:

Most runs in a single IPL day: 986 runs

Most sixes in a single day: 59 sixes

Most boundaries in a single day: 155 (96 fours and 59 sixes)

The Orange Cap changed hands four times in one evening

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings:

Highest successful T20 chase ever: 265 by Punjab Kings

First Indian to score 150 plus in IPL: KL Rahul (152 not out)

Fastest century for Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (47 balls)

Highest individual score for Delhi Capitals: 152 by KL Rahul

Second-highest partnership in IPL history: 220 runs (Rahul and Rana)

Most runs in a single IPL match: 529 runs

Most boundaries in an IPL match: 82 boundaries

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Youngest player to reach 1,000 T20 runs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Fastest to 1,000 T20 runs by balls faced: 473 balls

First uncapped player with two IPL centuries: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Most sixes by an Indian in an IPL innings: 12 by Sooryavanshi

Highest IPL total at Jaipur: 228 for 6 by Rajasthan Royals

Highest successful chase at Jaipur: 229 by Sunrisers Hyderabad

Individual Milestones:

KL Rahul overtook MS Dhoni to reach sixth place on all time IPL run scorers list

Nitish Rana completed 3,000 IPL runs

KL Rahul’s sixth IPL century, joining elite company

This historic day proved that in modern T20 cricket, no total is safe and records are made to be broken.