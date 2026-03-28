IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan’s fifty powers SRH to 201/9 against RCB

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, Mar 28 (PTI) Stand-in-captain Ishan Kishan smashed a blazing fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad resisted Jacob Duffy’s excellent spell but only managed a slightly below-par 201 for nine against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 season-opener here on Saturday.

Kishan (80, 38b, 8×4, 5×6) and his 97-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen (31) for the fourth wicket was the core of the SRH innings.

But the match had a rather different start once RCB skipper Rajat Patidar asked Hyderabad to bat first on a pitch that was deprived of top-flight cricket for nearly 10 months.

The pitch would have been a rather unknown commodity, and chasing was a better option in that context.

Duffy’s spell (4-0-22-3) vindicated that thought, too. The Kiwi pacer used his height well to generate considerable bounce off the track, and Abhishek Sharma (7) looked frustrated not being able to free his arm despite carving Duffy for a six over backward point.

The left-hander, who has always been uncomfortable against short balls, soon fell to his frustrations as his awkward pull off Duffy ended in the big gloves of Jitesh Sharma.

Earlier, RCB had burned a DRS review for a caught behind appeal against Abhishek off Duffy in the very first over.

Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy also failed to control their pull shots off Duffy as SRH slipped to 29 for three in 4.2 overs, and the visitors ended the Power Play at 49 for three.

But Kishan was never really bogged down by the situation or opposition, batting with oodles of bravado.

The left-hander brought up his fifty in 27 balls with a four off leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, and his blitz contained some sparkling hits.

Abhinandan Singh bore the brunt of his wrath, as Kishan carted him for 6, 4, 6 and later spinner Krunal Pandya was hammered for two sixes in an over.

A mighty blow over third man off Abhinandan carried Kishan to 80, and a century was there for his taking.

But the pacer had the last laugh as Kishan fell to a stunning one-handed, diving catch by Phil Salt near deep backward point.

This could definitely be high on the list of the season’s best catches.

Kishan’s dismissal robbed SRH of some steam in the death overs, despite Aniket Verma (43, 19 balls), who was dropped by Virat Kohli on 26 off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, striking a handy knock down the order. Still, the Hyderabad outfit could only make 59 runs in the last five overs.