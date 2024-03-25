IPL: After 12 years, Chennai to host final on May 26

New Delhi: Chennai was on Monday named venue of this year’s IPL final on May 26 and was also awarded hosting rights of the second qualifier on May 24 as the BCCI unveiled the tournament’s complete schedule, factoring in the polling dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chennai has been awarded the final by virtue of Chennai Super Kings being the defending champions. The title-holders get to host the opening and the final game of the tournament as per established convention.

The event got underway on March 22 after the BCCI announced the schedule for just the first two weeks (21 matches).

The other two marquee play-off matches will be hosted by Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21 and 22 respectively.

