IPL auction: List of players sold so far

Bengaluru: In the ongoing auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which will end tomorrow, 20 players are sold so far. Out of them, 10 are overseas players. To buy the players, the franchises spent Rs. 138.75 crores.

Shreyas Iyer has emerged as the most expensive player so far. He has been sold at Rs. 12.25 crore.

Following is the list of 20 players who were sold in the IPL auction

Player Team Sold for (in crore) Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 4.4 Robin Uthappa Chennai Super Kings 2 David Warner Delhi Capitals 6.25 Mohammad Shami Gujarat Titans 6.25 Jason Roy Gujarat Titans 2 Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 8 Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders 7.25 Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders 12.25 Quinton De Kock Lucknow Super Giants 6.75 Deepak Hooda Lucknow Super Giants 5.75 Jason Holder Lucknow Super Giants 8.75 Manish Pandey Lucknow Super Giants 4.6 Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings 8.25 Kagiso Rabada Punjab Kings 9.25 Shimron Hetmyer Rajasthan Royals 8.5 Devdutt Padikkal Rajasthan Royals 7.75 R. Ashwin Rajasthan Royals 5 Trent Boult Rajasthan Royals 8 Faf Du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 10.75

The following is the list of the players who remain unsold in the auction so far.

Suresh Raina (Base price: 2 crore) Steve Smith (Base price: 2 crore) Shakib Al Hasan (Base price: 2 crore) David Miller (Base price: 1 crore)

IPL auction

The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.

With the addition of two more teams i.e., Lucknow Super Giants and Team Ahmedabad, the number of IPL teams increased to 10.

There are a total of 600 cricketers in the IPL auction pool. In the pool, there are 223 overseas players.