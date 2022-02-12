IPL auction: List of players sold so far

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 12th February 2022 2:34 pm IST
IPL auction
Twitter

Bengaluru: In the ongoing auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which will end tomorrow, 20 players are sold so far. Out of them, 10 are overseas players. To buy the players, the franchises spent Rs. 138.75 crores.

Shreyas Iyer has emerged as the most expensive player so far. He has been sold at Rs. 12.25 crore.

Following is the list of 20 players who were sold in the IPL auction

PlayerTeamSold for (in crore)
Dwayne BravoChennai Super Kings4.4
Robin UthappaChennai Super Kings2
David WarnerDelhi Capitals6.25
Mohammad ShamiGujarat Titans6.25
Jason RoyGujarat Titans2
Nitish RanaKolkata Knight Riders8
Pat CumminsKolkata Knight Riders7.25
Shreyas IyerKolkata Knight Riders12.25
Quinton De KockLucknow Super Giants6.75
Deepak HoodaLucknow Super Giants5.75
Jason HolderLucknow Super Giants8.75
Manish PandeyLucknow Super Giants4.6
Shikhar DhawanPunjab Kings8.25
Kagiso RabadaPunjab Kings9.25
Shimron HetmyerRajasthan Royals8.5
Devdutt PadikkalRajasthan Royals7.75
R. AshwinRajasthan Royals5
Trent BoultRajasthan Royals8
Faf Du PlessisRoyal Challengers Bangalore7
Harshal PatelRoyal Challengers Bangalore10.75

The following is the list of the players who remain unsold in the auction so far.

MS Education Academy
  1. Suresh Raina (Base price: 2 crore)
  2. Steve Smith (Base price: 2 crore)
  3. Shakib Al Hasan (Base price: 2 crore)
  4. David Miller (Base price: 1 crore)

IPL auction

The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.

With the addition of two more teams i.e., Lucknow Super Giants and Team Ahmedabad, the number of IPL teams increased to 10.

There are a total of 600 cricketers in the IPL auction pool. In the pool, there are 223 overseas players.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button