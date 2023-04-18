IPL: SRH to take on MI in Hyderabad– Here’re thrilling matches between the rivals

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is in full swing, and Tuesday will witness another exciting match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Mumbai Indians (MI). The five-time champions MI will take on SRH today evening at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Both teams have been struggling in the initial stages of the tournament, starting with back-to-back losses. However, they have regained their winning momentum with successive wins in their last two matches.

SRH vs MI match promises to be a thrilling encounter

MI is coming off an impressive victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, where Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan stole the show with their brilliant knocks. Suryakumar Yadav and opener Ishan Kishan scored 43 runs in 25 balls and 58 runs in 25 balls respectively. The duo will aim to continue their fireworks against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad has also found new heroes in Harry Brook and Abhishek Tripathi in their last two matches. Harry Brook scored 100 runs in 55 balls against KKR, while Abhishek Tripathi’s 48-ball 74 helped the team secure a win against Punjab Kings.

With both teams in good form, Tuesday’s match promises to be a thrilling encounter.

In the past also, many matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians were quite exciting.

Thrilling matches between two teams in the past

In IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by three runs. SRH scored 193/6 in 20 overs, while Mumbai Indians managed 190/9 in 20 overs, resulting in a three-run victory for SRH.

MI beat SRH by 42 runs in IPL 2021. MI posted a massive total of 235/9 in 20 overs, and SRH, who was chasing 236, finished with 193/8.

In another match in IPL 2021, MI beat SRH by 13 runs. MI managed a low score of 150/5 in 20 overs, but SRH failed to chase the total and finished with 137/10, losing the match by 13 runs.

In IPL 2019, MI won the match against SRH via Super Over. MI scored 162/5, and SRH also managed to score 162 runs in 20 overs. However, MI comfortably won in the Super Over after SRH could only score 8/2.

In IPL 2018, SRH beat MI in the last-ball thriller. MI posted a score of 147 runs, and SRH managed to score 137/9 in 19 overs. They needed 11 runs in the last over, and SRH managed to score the winning run in the last ball.

Based on the past thrilling matches between SRH and MI, today’s match can be expected to be an enthralling encounter.