IPS officer escapes injuries from ‘killer manja’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an incident, a senior IPS officer narrowly escaped injuries that could have resulted from a ‘manja’ thread dangling from a tree during his morning walk on Saturday.

Sharing his experience with a touch of creativity, the officer M Ramesh, IGP (Provisioning and Logistics), referenced lyrics from Jr NTR’s upcoming film Devara on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

He stated, “My eyes suddenly glanced upon a kite thread which otherwise would have entangled around my neck and legs at the same time. I had a narrow escape from being injured in the incident.”

Manja, the glass-coated thread often used for flying kites, poses significant risks during the festive season of Sankranti.

Acknowledging the potential hazards, the IPS officer urged citizens to act responsibly by ensuring proper disposal of kite threads in Hyderabad. “Loose kite threads can lead to accidents and cause harm to others,” he emphasized.

The Sankranti festival, which is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm, often sees the skies filled with colorful kites. However, the use of sharp or glass-coated threads has led to several accidents, prompting repeated appeals from authorities to avoid their use.

With the festivities just around the corner, this incident serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of safety and awareness. By adopting responsible practices, the community can ensure a joyful and accident-free celebration for everyone.