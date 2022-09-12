IPS officer Mohammad Imran takes charge as AMU Registrar

Aligarh: Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer, Mohammad Imran took charge as the new Registrar of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Monday.

Imran is an IPS Officer of 2011 batch. He was earlier posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) Railways, Jhansi.

Imran’s Service decorations include DGs Commendation Disc Silver (2018) and DGs Commendation Disc Silver (2019).

He is said to be well versed in interpersonal management and in developing capabilities and resources.

Imran has done Master of International Business-MIB and graduation in English Literature.