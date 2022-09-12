IPS officer Mohammad Imran takes charge as AMU Registrar

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th September 2022 9:33 pm IST
IPS officer Mohammad Imran takes charge as AMU Registrar

Aligarh: Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer, Mohammad Imran took charge as the new Registrar of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Monday.

Imran is an IPS Officer of 2011 batch. He was earlier posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) Railways, Jhansi.

Imran’s Service decorations include DGs Commendation Disc Silver (2018) and DGs Commendation Disc Silver (2019).

MS Education Academy

He is said to be well versed in interpersonal management and in developing capabilities and resources.
Imran has done Master of International Business-MIB and graduation in English Literature.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button