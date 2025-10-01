IPS officer Shivadhar Reddy takes charge as Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: IPS officer Shivadhar Reddy took charge as Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday, October 1.

Reddy said he will stress the modernisation of the police department and recruitment during his tenure. Addressing the media regarding preparations for the upcoming local body elections, the DGP said, “We have a strong team and will make extensive use of technology at the ground level to ensure smooth conduct of elections.”

Speaking of Maoism in Telangana, Reddy said that recently, Maoist leaders expressed willingness to give up the path of armed struggle. He urged the Maoists to be part of mainstream society. “Their ideology has failed, and those who surrender will be given necessary support,” the DGP added.

Also Read Shivadhar Reddy to be Telangana’s new DGP

Reddy also stressed upgradation of skills in the Telangana police force. “Rather than only increasing the number of police stations, our focus will be on upgrading the skills of personnel. Vacancies in specialized wings will be filled with experts,” he added.

With humility, I assume charge as the Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana. I remain committed to upholding law and order with integrity and to ensuring the highest standards of public safety. Together, let us strive to make Telangana a model of peace and progress.… pic.twitter.com/PC7kFYO74A — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) October 1, 2025

Reddy was appointed DGP on September 26, he is a 1994-batch officer, has been transferred and posted as DGP (Coordination) and given full additional charge as head of the police force until further orders.

Reddy is first chief of Intelligence after Telangana formation

After the formation of Telangana in 2014, Reddy became the first Chief of the Intelligence Department in the rank of Inspector General.

He later served in the Personnel Wing, Railways, and Road Safety after being promoted to Additional DGP.

Following the Congress party coming to power in December 2023, Reddy was reinstated as Chief of Intelligence in the rank of Additional DGP.

After his promotion in August 2024, he continued as Chief of Intelligence with the rank of Director General of Police. He has also served as the Commissioner of Police for Visakhapatnam.



