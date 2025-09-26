Shivadhar Reddy to be Telangana’s new DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Friday appointed intelligence chief B Shivadhar Reddy as the new Director General of Police, replacing incumbent Dr Jitender, who is set to superannuate on September 30.

Shivadhar Reddy, a 1994-batch officer, has been transferred and posted as DGP (Coordination) and given full additional charge as head of the police force until further orders.

Reddy is first chief of Intelligence after Telangana formation

After the formation of Telangana in 2014, Reddy became the first Chief of the Intelligence Department in the rank of Inspector General.

He later served in the Personnel Wing, Railways, and Road Safety after being promoted to Additional DGP.

Following the Congress party coming to power in December 2023, Reddy was reinstated as Chief of Intelligence in the rank of Additional DGP.

After his promotion in August 2024, he continued as Chief of Intelligence with the rank of Director General of Police.

He has also served as the Commissioner of Police for Visakhapatnam.