IPS officer Sujeet Pandey takes charge as SVPNPA Director

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer Sujeet Pandey has taken over as the Director of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Shivarampally, Hyderabad.

After assuming charge, he interacted with the academy’s faculty members and paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Sujeet Pandey succeeds Amit Garg, who has been appointed as the Director of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

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SVPNPA is the country’s premier police training academy that prepares officers to lead the Indian Police with courage, honesty, dedication and a strong commitment to public service.

The academy’s mission is to instil values such as integrity, professionalism, respect for human rights, physical fitness, mental alertness and a broad understanding of law and justice. It also aims to equip officers to meet the changing needs and aspirations of society.

Apart from training IPS officers, SVPNPA serves as a national centre for training instructors from police training institutions across India. It also provides consultancy to improve training standards at other police academies.