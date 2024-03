Hyderabad: IPS officer Tafseer Iqbal, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence Security Wing (ISW), Hyderabad, has been appointed as Special Secretary to the Government & Commissioner, Minority Welfare Department.

The 2008 batch officer is also placed in full additional charge of the post of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, ISW untill further orders.

Chief Secretary to the government Santhi Kumari issued this order.