IPS officers from Hyderabad receive President’s medal

Hyderabad: Two IPS officers including Hyderabad commissioner for law and order Vikram Singh Mann and superintendent of police (ISW) M Manik Raj have been selected for the President’s medal on Republic Day.

Apart from the two IPS officers, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) selected 12 policemen for the medal for meritorious service (MSM). These include inspector general of police Kartikeya, Cyberabad additional DCP K Ram Kumar, additional DCP (Special Branch) Mohammed Fazlur Rahman, additional SP (Intelligence) A Muthyam Reddy, DSP (ISW) KV Ramana, DSP A Venugopal, Metpally circle inspector Anumala Niranjan Reddy, and five others, including home guard Mantri Eshwaraiah.



Eshwaraiah, while serving at Saroornagar Lake, saved 23 people who tried to die by suicide over a period of time.

Telangana government presents awards to IAS, IPS officers

Apart from the President’s medal Vikram Singh Mann was also honoured with an award from the Telangana government. The state government also honoured various IAS officers for services in their respective fields.

These IAS officers include Musharraf Faruqui, managing director TGSPDCL, Anurag Jayanthi,Zonal Commissioner, GHMC; S.Harish, IAS Spl. Commissioner & Ex-Officio Spl. Secretary, GA (I&PR); EV Narasimha Reddy, IAS Commissioner & Director of School Education, Anudeep Durrishetty, IAS, collector Hyderabad; Karnati Varun Reddy, IAS Chairman & Managing Director, TGNPDCL; K Vidya Sagar Officer on Special Duty to chief secretary; G. Rajeshwar Reddy, cheif engineer Roads and Buildings; Mamidi Hari Krishna Director of culture department; I. Narasinga Rao, Superintending Engineer, R&B; K. Manohar Babu Executive Engineer, R&B; Sarvesh Kumar V Sr. Consultant, CS Office.