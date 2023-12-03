IPS Ravi Gupta appointed Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: IPS Ravi Gupta was appointed interim Telangana DGP after the election commission suspended Anjani Kumar for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the state on Sunday, December 3.

Sources believe the orders were given after former Telangana DGP Kumar along with state police nodal officer Sanjay Jain and Mahesh Bhagwat met Reddy met Congress leader Revanth Reddy at his residence and presented him with a flower bouquet while the counting was still underway in the 2023 Telangana assembly elections.

#WATCH | Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and other Police officials meet state Congress president Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad.



The EC has sought an explanation from the senior police officer who along with two other IPS officers met the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

Kumar along with Sanjay Jain, State Police Nodal Officer, Telangana and Mahesh Bhagwat, Nodal (Expenditure) had met Anumula Revanth Reddy, a contesting candidate in the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana, in Hyderabad with flower bouquet at the residence of the said contesting candidate.

Kumar, former Hyderabad commissioner of police, was appointed DGP in December in a major reshuffle by the outgoing Telangana government of the BRS.