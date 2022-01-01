iQOO 9 series to come up with 50MP Samsung GN5 camera

Beijing: Chinese smartphone giant Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is all set to launch its iQOO 9 series smartphones on January 5 and now the smartphone maker has confirmed that the lineup will have a Samsung 50MP ISOCELL GN5 sensor main camera.

In the post shared by iQOO, the company has informed that the iQOO 9 series will come featuring a primary camera with Samsung’s 50MP ICOCELL GN5 Sensor, whereas the secondary camera will have a 150-degree ultra-wide-angle lens.

According to the company, iQOO 9 will be the first smartphone series ever to feature Samsung’s 50MP GN5 sensor.

It is speculated that the iQOO 9’s 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 main camera will be coupled with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree FOV, and a 12-megapixelS Sony IMX663 telephoto camera.

iQOO has already confirmed that the iQOO 9 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and will also support 50W wireless charging. It has also been informed by the company that the iQOO 9 series will feature a 4700mAh battery backup.

These phones are also expected to sport a 2K 120Hz E5 AMOLED screen of LTPO 2.0 type with 517 ppi pixel density, 1,500 nits peak brightness and 1,000Hz touch sampling rate.